District Education Officers to report on SNG project progress by September 30 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education Department has asked District Education Officers (DEOs) to furnish a report on number of schools having kitchen-gardens and eco clubs on their premises by September 30.



The Department, which has asked DEOs to carry out promotional activities for successful implementation of the School Nutrition Garden (SNG) project in the state, has asked them to organise quizzes, discussion sessions and other activities on nutrition and benefits of SNG for students.



Schools having a boundary wall, free usable land and water supply provisions have been considered for the SNG project.

The Department has also involved departments of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and SC & ST Developement, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare, for this purpose.



DEOs have been asked to set up eco-clubs to involve students in plantation activities and encourage them to keep their surrounding and school campus clean.

Department officials said as part of the ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ programme of Centre in September, thrust is being given on five components such as countering Child Anemia, Diarrhoea, handwash, sanitation and nutritional food.