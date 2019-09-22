Home States Odisha

Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks government report on drivers without papers

OHRC also asked the authorities if checking of overloaded auto-rickshaws is being conducted periodically and action initiated against the erring three-wheeler drivers found to be violating the rules.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

This comes after advocate Sivasankar Mohanty filed a petition with the OHRC saying a student died at College Square in Cuttack.

This comes after advocate Sivasankar Mohanty filed a petition with the OHRC saying a student died at College Square in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Saturday directed Traffic DCP and RTOs of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to submit a report before it by October 14 stating whether persons having no driving licence and insurance certificates will be allowed to drive during the three-month time granted by the state government to obtain or update their document.

The Commission observed that many people are taking wrongful advantage of the grace period granted by the government to apply for licences and other documents. 

OHRC also asked the authorities if checking of overloaded auto-rickshaws is being conducted periodically and action initiated against the erring three-wheeler drivers found to be violating the traffic rules and the registration certificate condition.

ALSO READ: Nitin Gadkari defends Motor Vehicle Act, says stringent rules needed as people don't obey law

The Commission questioned the stand of the state government in case an illegally driven vehicle causes a road mishap and its driver takes the plea that he was driving the vehicle after the relaxation was granted by the Government to obtain the required document.

OHRC Chairperson Justice Bimala Prasad Das and member Asim Amitabh Dash also asked the authorities what will be the legal consequence if a person driving a vehicle without a driving licence causes an accident, whether the insurance company will be liable or not, and if not, then who will pay the compensation to the victim.

This apart, the Chairperson and the member enquired whether the prevailing condition will lead to legal complications for the act of omission and commission on the part of the authorities not going by the rule book, whether the persons not abiding by the rules and attacking the public officials enforcing the law will go unpunished during the grace period and whether the fitness of the vehicles carrying school children is being regularly checked or not. 

ALSO READ | Motor Vehicles Act: Gujarat extends deadline for helmet, PUC new fine implementation

This comes after advocate Sivasankar Mohanty filed a petition with the OHRC saying a student died at College Square in Cuttack after being hit by a truck and alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence on part of the traffic police.

The Commissioner has directed Twin City Police Commissioner to submit a report by October 31 in this regard and also highlight whether any time limit has been fixed for the entry of heavy vehicles into Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and into the residential areas there.

Panel posers

Whether persons without DL and insurance certificates will be allowed to drive during the three-month time granted by the state government to obtain or update their document.

Who will pay compensation in case a vehicle without document causes an accident.

What will be the legal consequence if a person drives a vehicle without DL causes accident.

Whether the persons not abiding by the rules attack officials enforcing the law will go unpunished

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Human Rights Commission Odisha Government Odisha Police
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp