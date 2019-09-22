Odisha man gets life for murder of grandmother  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 55-year-old man of Prasanpur within Balikuda police limits was sentenced to life on Saturday for killing his grandmother for not giving him money for buying liquor and brown sugar.



The convict Balaram Pradhan beat his 82-year-old grandmother to death with a stick when she refused to give him money for alcohol and drugs in April 2014. His wife had deserted him earlier and was staying with her parents.

Sources said Balaram had asked the victim Puni Pradhan for money and when she refused, he asked her to sell her gold earrings. However, when she refused, Balaram beat her with a stick. Puni’s daughter-in-law Nayana Pradhan found her in a pool of blood.

Hearing Nayana’s screams, villagers rushed to the spot. They rushed her to Balikuda hospital, but she died on the way.



A case was registered and Balaram arrested for the offence. Adjudicating the case, District and Sessions Judge Anand Charan Behera convicted Balaram to life and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him after recording the statements of 10 witnesses including the convict’s father.