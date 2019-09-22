Home States Odisha

Odisha minister Pratap Jena stresses on providing water supply to all households

 Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on Saturday stressed the need for ensuring supply of drinking water to all households in the district by March next year.

Published: 22nd September 2019 08:12 AM

 Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena

 Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

Jena, during his visit to Sundargarh town, reviewed various development projects and asked the officials concerned to work towards implementation of drinking water projects, housing projects, installation of tube wells and construction of roads under different schemes.

Rourkela-based Public Health & Engineering Organisation Executive Engineer A Patel said piped drinking water supply will be available at all urban households of Rourkela Municipal Corporation along with Birmitrapur, Rajangpur and Sundargarh municipalities by March 2020.

Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete said the officials concerned have been asked to complete repair of roads and defunct street lights in Sundargarh town before Durga Puja.

Sundargarh Municipality officials were asked to ensure improvement of the drainage system and strengthen sanitation services. Earlier, Jena met BJD workers at the Circuit House at Sundargarh town and interacted with them.

