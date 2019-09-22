Home States Odisha

Odisha villagers protest transfer of teacher, school locked since three days

Locals alleged that at a time when the school is suffering due to lack of teachers,  Jagannath Hembram was transferred to another school under the same block.

Villagers staging dharna in front of Chaulia Primary School.

Villagers staging dharna in front of Chaulia Primary School. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Protesting transfer and suspension of a teacher, hundreds of villagers have locked a Government-run Primary School at Chaulia under Erasama block in the district for the last three days.

Locals alleged that at a time when the school is suffering due to lack of teachers,  Jagannath Hembram was transferred to another school under the same block. As the teacher did not accept the transfer order, he was suspended. They demanded his immediate reinstatement in the school.

There are five classes in Chaulia Primary School with a student strength of 113. Of six sanctioned teachers, a woman teacher is on maternity leave.

Recently, the School and Mass Education department transferred Hembram to Kalabedi Primary School. Frequent transfer of teachers has affected the studies in the school, they said.

Earlier, villagers had sought the intervention of the department to engage another teacher or cancel the transfer order. Despite requests, no step has been taken by the department.

Protesting against the issue, villagers, including women, resorted to dharna on Thursday, said president of School Management Committee Bijay Kumar Giri. 

Erasama Block Education Officer Sunil Kumar Ray said Hembram was transferred to Kalabedi Primary School for a temporary period.

But he did not accept the order as a result he was suspended from his duty for disobeying the Government directive. Steps have been taken to restore normalcy in the school, he added.

