Outreach programme ‘Jana Prashasan’ gets good response in Odisha's Deogarh

Published: 22nd September 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DEOGARH : After two weeks of its launch, ‘Jana Prashasan’ of the district administration has achieved significant progress in quick redressal of grievances, besides receiving appreciation from the people.

Launched on September 5, the initiative aims at promoting good governance and facilitating interaction between the district administration and residents of Deogarh.

Under the programme, a communication cell has been set up in the Collector’s office with all the facilities including internet and a database of contact details of the residents.

The district officials are making calls to people asking them about their problems and issues in the area.

After registering the grievance, steps are being taken to redress the problems within 48 hours.

The Deputy Collector has been designated as nodal officer of the programme. So far, 100 calls have been made from the cell to public.

Deogarh Collector Sudhanshu Mohan Samal said, “We have often found that people do not come to the collectorate or block office on the grievance redressal days due to hesitation or lack of awareness.

To bridge this gap, we came up with ‘Jana Prashasan’ as a public outreach programme.”

“Other than an interaction platform, the thrust of the initiative is on redressing the grievances as soon as possible. All the complaints received are being recorded in a defined format and subsequently transferred to the department concerned for redressal. We are assuring people to redress their grievance within 48 hours,” he said.

The initiative has received good response as people are largely willing to record their complaints over telephone. Complaints ranging from civic problems to general disputes are being recorded and action is being taken promptly. 

While there are around 85,000 households in the district, an official informed that so far, the database has contact details of nearly 24,000 households. Steps are being taken to cover all the households.

Though they started with making five to eight calls a day initially, now they have set a target to call at least 30 people every day, he added.

