Home States Odisha

Overwhelming response to beach cleaning drive in Odisha's Puri

'The sea is considered Mahalaxmi, the goddess of wealth, and hence should be kept clean,' Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. 

Published: 22nd September 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers gather on Puri beach and perform yoga during ‘Mo Beach Puri clean-up’ programme.

Volunteers gather on Puri beach and perform yoga during ‘Mo Beach Puri clean-up’ programme. ( Photo | Ranjan Ganguly )

By Express News Service

PURI:  A mega cleanliness drive under the banner of ‘Mo Beach Puri clean-up’ initiative was organised on Puri beach to mark the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.

The Puri administration claimed that it is the world’s largest coastal clean-up drive that aims to sensitise people about the importance of clean beaches. More than 10,000 volunteers participated in the drive at several places along the district coast.

Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, noted actress and director Nandita Das and Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal were spotted on the beach while supporting the initiative. The two-hour beach cleaning drive began at 6 am and continued till 8 am. Nandita lauded the efforts of the administration to keep the Puri sea beach clean.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a video message, said he is happy to note that Puri is hosting the world’s biggest coastal clean-up campaign.

The drive aims to popularise Mo-beach-Puri initiative, which intends to spread awareness among locals and tourists to keep the beach clean and litter-free. Clean beaches and sea would boost tourism and generate employment.

Students and volunteers taking oath and forming a human chain to protect oceans on Puri beach on Saturday | ( Photo | EPS )

The sea is considered Mahalaxmi, the goddess of wealth, and hence should be kept clean, the Chief Minister said. Puri Collector Balwant Singh said the Mo beach Puri clean-up drive witnessed overwhelming support as over 10,000 volunteers from various walks of life participated in it.

The beach cleaning drive was undertaken along the 140 km coastline from Arakhakuda near Chilika lake to Jahaniapir beach in Astaranga.

The Collector, through a video presentation, spoke on plans to develop a seven km stretch along Puri beach under International Blue Flag tag and construct multi-level parking place at Digabareni Square.

Minister Arukh said he was impressed with the response of locals and said the programme would be extended to the rest of the 340 km long Odisha coastline soon. Vidyut Jammwal urged people to keep the beach clean. 

“Puri is the pride of our country and I am happy to be a part of world’s mega clean-up drive here at the sea beach,” said Jammwal.

The volunteers took an oath to protect the oceans and beaches by the simple mantra of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle of waste, especially plastic waste. Another activity at the beach was a life-size human chain formation of Mo Beach Puri typography.

Students and volunteers were found joining in large numbers to clean beaches near Ramachandi Temple, Konark and Astarang area along the coastline across the district.

They joined volunteers from self-help groups, fishermen community, beachside vendors, hotel owners, photographers, lifeguards, tourist guides, Sevayat community of Jagannath Temple and government officials.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev and local legislator Jayant Kumar Sarangi addressed the participants from the beach podium.

Five IAS probationers recently posted to Puri along with Additional Director, Tourism B K Jena supervised the operation.

The ICZM, under the Forest and Environment Ministry, Odisha state Pollution Control Board, Odisha Mining Corporation and State Tourism department extended financial assistance for implementation of the mega project.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp