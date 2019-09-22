Overwhelming response to beach cleaning drive in Odisha's Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: A mega cleanliness drive under the banner of ‘Mo Beach Puri clean-up’ initiative was organised on Puri beach to mark the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.



The Puri administration claimed that it is the world’s largest coastal clean-up drive that aims to sensitise people about the importance of clean beaches. More than 10,000 volunteers participated in the drive at several places along the district coast.



Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, noted actress and director Nandita Das and Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal were spotted on the beach while supporting the initiative. The two-hour beach cleaning drive began at 6 am and continued till 8 am. Nandita lauded the efforts of the administration to keep the Puri sea beach clean.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a video message, said he is happy to note that Puri is hosting the world’s biggest coastal clean-up campaign.



The drive aims to popularise Mo-beach-Puri initiative, which intends to spread awareness among locals and tourists to keep the beach clean and litter-free. Clean beaches and sea would boost tourism and generate employment.

Students and volunteers taking oath and forming a human chain to protect oceans on Puri beach on Saturday | ( Photo | EPS )

The sea is considered Mahalaxmi, the goddess of wealth, and hence should be kept clean, the Chief Minister said. Puri Collector Balwant Singh said the Mo beach Puri clean-up drive witnessed overwhelming support as over 10,000 volunteers from various walks of life participated in it.



The beach cleaning drive was undertaken along the 140 km coastline from Arakhakuda near Chilika lake to Jahaniapir beach in Astaranga.

The Collector, through a video presentation, spoke on plans to develop a seven km stretch along Puri beach under International Blue Flag tag and construct multi-level parking place at Digabareni Square.



Minister Arukh said he was impressed with the response of locals and said the programme would be extended to the rest of the 340 km long Odisha coastline soon. Vidyut Jammwal urged people to keep the beach clean.

“Puri is the pride of our country and I am happy to be a part of world’s mega clean-up drive here at the sea beach,” said Jammwal.



The volunteers took an oath to protect the oceans and beaches by the simple mantra of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle of waste, especially plastic waste. Another activity at the beach was a life-size human chain formation of Mo Beach Puri typography.

Students and volunteers were found joining in large numbers to clean beaches near Ramachandi Temple, Konark and Astarang area along the coastline across the district.



They joined volunteers from self-help groups, fishermen community, beachside vendors, hotel owners, photographers, lifeguards, tourist guides, Sevayat community of Jagannath Temple and government officials.



Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev and local legislator Jayant Kumar Sarangi addressed the participants from the beach podium.

Five IAS probationers recently posted to Puri along with Additional Director, Tourism B K Jena supervised the operation.



The ICZM, under the Forest and Environment Ministry, Odisha state Pollution Control Board, Odisha Mining Corporation and State Tourism department extended financial assistance for implementation of the mega project.