Stir hits transportation of coal in Odisha's Talcher 

TALCHER : Coal transportation from two mines here to different power plants in the country has come to a grinding halt since Friday after members of Balaram Truck Association resorted to road blockade.



A dispute erupted between Danara and Soloda villagers in Angul district over loading of trucks last week.



All the association members are from Danara and they demanded loading of their trucks at their village and nearby Soloda on priority basis.



But Soloda villagers opposed the association’s move and demanded that their trucks be loaded first. Amid the stand-off, truck owners of Danara village stopped coal transportation from Balaram and Hingula mines from Friday.

“Our two coal mines are working properly, but transportation has been stopped. A meeting has been convened at the collectorate on Sunday to resolve the stand-off. A few months ago, villagers had blocked the coal transportation over the same demand, but it was resolved after talks,” said an official.