Work on Odisha's Palpala river bridge far from over

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The half-constructed bridge over Palpala river stands testimony to the apathy of the authorities towards the plight of around 6,000 villagers in Shamakhunta block of the district.



The bridge, being built over the river at Tarajodi, is meant to enable the villagers to travel to Kuchilaghati which connects NH-18. Its foundation was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 26, 2016.



Work on the 150.67 metre bridge, for which Rs 42,22,067 was allocated, was supposed to be completed by November 25, 2017.

The work was assigned to a Puri-based contractor under the supervision of Rural Development department. Even as almost two years have passed since the deadline, only 60 to 70 per cent of the work has been completed so far.



Work on all columns and the roof has been completed. But work on two sides of the protection wall on the roof and end of the structure is yet to start.

Agrasen Dhada, a resident of Akharsila village, said construction of the structure went on smoothly for a few days.



However, after the pillars were constructed, the work slowed down. He said in the absence of the bridge, residents of Tarajodi, Ginei, Khandia and Valki panchayats face inconvenience during rainy season.



Biram Singh, a villager of Tarajodi, said one person from Rangamatia drowned while crossing the river and his body was recovered near Kuchilagati village.



An official of the Rural Development department said the contractor will be asked to complete the work at the earliest.