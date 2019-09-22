Home States Odisha

Work on Odisha's Palpala river bridge far from over

The half-constructed bridge over Palpala river stands testimony to the apathy of the authorities towards the plight of around 6,000 villagers in Shamakhunta block of the district.

Published: 22nd September 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The half-constructed bridge over Palpala river stands testimony to the apathy of the authorities towards the plight of around 6,000 villagers in Shamakhunta block of the district.

The bridge, being built over the river at Tarajodi, is meant to enable the villagers to travel to Kuchilaghati which connects NH-18. Its foundation was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 26, 2016.

Work on the 150.67 metre bridge, for which Rs 42,22,067 was allocated, was supposed to be completed by November 25, 2017.

The work was assigned to a Puri-based contractor under the supervision of Rural Development department.  Even as almost two years have passed since the deadline, only 60 to 70 per cent of the work has been completed so far.

Work on all columns and the roof has been completed. But work on two sides of the protection wall on the roof and end of the structure is yet to start.

Agrasen Dhada, a resident of Akharsila village, said construction of the structure went on smoothly for a few days.

However, after the pillars were constructed, the work slowed down. He said in the absence of the bridge, residents of Tarajodi, Ginei, Khandia and Valki panchayats face inconvenience during rainy season.

Biram Singh, a villager of Tarajodi, said one person from Rangamatia drowned while crossing the river and his body was recovered near Kuchilagati village.

An official of the Rural Development department said the contractor will be asked to complete the work at the earliest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palpala River
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp