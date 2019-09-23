Home States Odisha

Allow us to perform rituals: Mahant of Trimali mutt Ramanuj Das in Puri

The mutt, situated in front of North Gate of Sri Jagannath temple, is spread over an area of one-fourth of an acre.

Trimali mutt in Puri

Trimali mutt in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Mahant of Trimali mutt Ramanuj Das on Sunday said the administration must allow the monastery to perform its religious duties.

“I have no objection if the administration demolishes the mutt to create a heritage corridor around Sri Jagannath temple and ensure its security, but it should allow us to perform our religious duties,” he said.

The mahant also demanded compensation as per land acquisition norms.

Trimali mutt is the second Tamil monastery in the town and was established by the founder of Sri sect Vishnu Dutta in 1350 AD. Though the monastery follows the tenets of Ramanujacharya, it is a ‘Gruhi mutt’, which means the mahants here can have families.

The mutt, situated in front of North Gate of Sri Jagannath temple, is spread over an area of one-fourth of an acre. Ramanuj said during expansion of the ‘parikrama’ around the 12th century shrine, 50 per cent of the mutt was taken over by the district administration.

“The plan of the district administration to expand the corridor around the temple would wipe out the existence of the mutt,” he said.

The total area under the mutt has reduced from 11,000 acre to 1,000 acre. As farmers using the mutt land no longer pay for their produce, it survives on income from its pilgrim accommodation facility, which was built from the compensation money received during expansion of the ‘parikrama’ in 2014.

“We continue our regular religious services. We offer ‘Bala bhog’ every day during the Kartik month, perform ‘Aalat Chamar Seva,’ and offer ‘Panti bhog’ during Snan Purnima,” Ramanuj said. 

Idols of Sri Ram, Laxman, Sita, idol of Sri Jagannath and Mahalaxmi are worshipped in a small temple in the mutt.

