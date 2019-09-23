Five arrested for cricket betting in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada Town police on Sunday arrested five persons for indulging in cricket betting.

IIC Nihar Ranjan Pradhan said on a tip-off about online betting on cricket, a police team raided a house on Laxminarayan Street in Raniguda and arrested house owner K Surya Rao, Sagar Sahu, Jyoti Ranjan Palei and Satyabrata Pradhan.



Police seized Rs 1.37 lakh cash, five mobile phones, three diaries and as many bikes from their possession.

During interrogation, the arrested persons revealed the name of betting racket kingpin, P Iswar Rao. Police arrested Iswar and recovered Rs 2.5 lakh from him.

Police said the betting racket was operating under the direct supervision of Iswar from Gunupur. Mostly, college students and local businessmen were giving money to the accused to place bets.