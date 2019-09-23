Home States Odisha

Five arrested for cricket betting in Odisha

Rayagada Town police on Sunday arrested five persons for indulging in cricket betting.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Betting, IPL

​Police seized Rs 1.37 lakh cash, five mobile phones, three diaries and as many bikes from their possession.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada Town police on Sunday arrested five persons for indulging in cricket betting.
IIC Nihar Ranjan Pradhan said on a tip-off about online betting on cricket, a police team raided a house on Laxminarayan Street in Raniguda and arrested house owner K Surya Rao, Sagar Sahu, Jyoti Ranjan Palei and Satyabrata Pradhan.

Police seized Rs 1.37 lakh cash, five mobile phones, three diaries and as many bikes from their possession.

During interrogation, the arrested persons revealed the name of betting racket kingpin, P Iswar Rao. Police arrested Iswar and recovered Rs 2.5 lakh from him. 

Police said the betting racket was operating under the direct supervision of Iswar from Gunupur. Mostly, college students and local businessmen were giving money to the accused to place bets. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Crimes Cricket Betting
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp