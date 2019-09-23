Five held for gunning down drug store owner in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Saturday night arrested five persons for gunning down a medicine shop owner at Manikunda village in Marsaghai on September 18.



They are mastermind of the murder Ananta Prasad Jena, his brother Sayan Kumar Jena, Khirod Kumar Swain, Pravat Ranjan Swain and Amulya Mallick.

Police said Ananta had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh from one Utkal Keshari Khuntia of Jokia village in presence of victim Gagan Sahoo. However, he failed the repay the amount to Utkal following which Gagan threatened him.

Ananta then hatched a plan with his accomplices to eliminate Gagan. Three assailants, including Ananta, waited at an isolated place along Manikunda-Hazari road.



When Gagan was on way to the nearby fish market on his motorcycle, they fired at him before escaping from the spot. The victim was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“Some of the accused are absconding. We are raiding their hideouts to nab them,” said Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar. Those arrested were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.