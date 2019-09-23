Hope abolition of Article 370 will lead to faster development of J&K: Naveen Patnaik

Prabhu Chawla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday, for the first time, expressed his views on the contentious move to abrogate Article 370 and 35 A and hoped that it will bring faster development in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a free-wheeling chat with the Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla, he spoke on a wide range of the issues.

Excerpts of the interview during the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) 2019:

Prabhu Chawla: When you took over, everybody thought Odisha was a poor and under-developed state. During the past few years, you have converted it to a developing state. In the next five years, what is your goal?

Naveen Patnaik: In the past few terms, we achieved certain standards for the people. Now we intend to achieve more for the people in the next five years. Now we have started 5Ts for transformation and also Mo Sarkar Programme.

What is the magic behind your success story? Is it Naveen magic or teams working under your direction?

We have an excellent team of officers and other people including MLAs and politicians all of whom have worked hard for this transformation.

You have a team which is invisible. You also don’t speak much. Officers are also not visible. But you believe they must deliver.

Yes indeed.

You are the Virat Kohli of the State who is hitting sixes after sixes. People feel nobody else is visible and everybody seems to be working on their own way.

They are not working on their own. This team works on certain ideals for our progress.

There was a bitter election. Now it seems there is a better chemistry between you and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of issues.

It was not a bitter election. We have always believed in constructive cooperation with the Central Government. And therefore we expect their help in the State and we support whatever is constructive and creative.

You have made Odisha the sports capital of the world. You are the first state to have organised world cup hockey and other events. Why the emphasis on sports?

We have decided to give great emphasis on sports and expenditure on sports because sports is an investment in youth and youth are an investment for the future. I hope that Odisha in the future will produce sportspersons of Olympic standards.

You are one chief minister who has done many things out of the box.

Guards of honour are legacy of the colonial Raj and to rename the Secretariat into Lok Seva Bhavan is to show that we are a people-centric government.

Do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the right thing by abolishing article 370 and 35 A?

There has been lot of discussion on these Acts for a long time. My belief is that along the Pakistan border we should see great development, particularly for Jammu and Kashmir.

Does it mean that abolition of Article 370 is clearing the path of development?

I certainly hope that there will be more development there.

Should I think you are supporting this?

In a way, yes.

I saw you coming in a Maruti. I want to ask you whether you want to upgrade it or continue using that car?

I am very comfortable in it. I will use it as long as it’s usable.

Tall man sitting in a small car. You have written two books. You are a good writer. If you are given an option, would you prefer to be a journalist as well?

I wrote three books in the past before I entered politics. Let’s see (what happens) in the future after retirement.

Are you thinking of writing your autobiography?

I haven’t thought about it as yet.

You are not saying no either.

No.

Have you thought of creating a team which will become your successful successor?

I believe that the people of our state will choose a successor.

You are against the culture of choosing your own successor?

I don’t believe in that.

You must be watching films. Any favourites?

I don’t have much time to watch films or television.

But do you remember from your past any actor or actresses?

Don’t remember now.

Do you remember any author? You are a good reader, I know.

Among Odia authors, Fakir Mohan Senapati. There are numerous English authors which will take a long time to tell.

Who is your favourite sportsperson?

The captain of our cricket team.

Do you have any favourite political leader, other than your father, of course?

I can’t think of anyone.

This is a question from the audience. What is the secret behind your fitness? You look the same as you looked seven years ago.

I exercise twice a day and keep an eye on my diet. I eat less.

As a human being what makes you laugh and smile?

When a good joke is cracked or something humourous is said.

What is the message you want to give to the young?

Besides working for themselves, they should also try and work for the deprived sections of society.

What are the challenges you expect?

I hope people will cooperate for the development of the state and eradicating poverty.