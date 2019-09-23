Mastermind behind two kidnapping cases in Odisha arrested

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a major breakthrough, Jeypore Sadar police on Saturday arrested a wanted criminal and mastermind of two kidnapping cases.

Police said Babuli Dombo alias Ranjit Barik of Badakudi village under Jeypore Sadar police limits had been spreading a reign of terror in Koraput and Malkangiri districts and neighbouring states for the past four years.

He was involved in cases of loot, arson and attacks which gave both locals and police sleepless nights.

A few months back, he collected ransom money after kidnapping a hotel owner Sunil Sahu of Nabarangpur.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a place and arrested him in Jeypore Sadar police station area. He was sent to judicial custody.

On Sunday, a trader of Kandarpur in Cuttack was kidnapped from Jeypore and police nabbed four criminals in this connection.

It was found that Babuli was the mastermind of the kidnapping case. Jeypore Sadar IIC Siba Sahu said the associates of Babuli would be arrested soon.