Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays stone of Ayurvedic hospital in Sri Sri varsity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday laid the foundation stone for 300-bedded Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital on the premises of Sri Sri University near Cuttack.



Spiritual leader and university founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also graced the occasion as guest, among other dignitaries.

Stating that Ayurveda, the 5000-year-old traditional healing science, is now the new trend all over, the Chief Minister said that its huge popularity in the West is indicative of its better future on the global landscape.



“With Yoga, Ayurveda, organic food, clean and green environment, we are in the process of adopting a holistic approach to living”, he said and added that Ayurveda’s intrinsic link to wellness of body, mind and spirit has made it equally significant as that of modern medicine.

The CM said that the Odisha government has recognised Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy systems of medicine as viable complementing methods of healthcare and these have gained significant community acceptance.



As many as 800 Ayurvedic clinics and five hospitals are functioning in the state, he said.