Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation gasp for survival

Milk unions run by OMFED for production, procurement and marketing of milk and milk products are staring at an uncertain future in the district owing to stiff competition from private firms.

Milk

The Union collects milk from farmers though Primary Milk Product Cooperative Society for supplying it to OMFED. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) has 11 milk unions in the state, including Cuttack Cooperative Milk Producer Union Limited, which is responsible for collecting milk from farmers in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts.

The Union collects milk from farmers though Primary Milk Product Cooperative Society for supplying it to OMFED.

Earlier, Cuttack Cooperative Milk Producer Union Limited collected around 2.40 lakh litre of milk though the society and sent it to OMFED for marketing. However, collection of milk has come down to 1.64 lakh litre as the rest is diverted to private producers.

OMFED has two milk chilling centres in Tirtol and Balikuda. The federation had procured 87,000 litre of milk from Tirtol and 50,000 litre from Balikuda last year. However, it has come down to 50,000 litre in Tirtol and 25,000 litre in Balikuda.

On the other hand, collection of milk by private producers, which give an incentive of 90 paise per litre to farmers, has gone up to 75,000 litre. The private producers had hiked the rate of milk by Rs 4 per litre last month.

The farmers in the district alleged that they are not being given any incentive by OMFED and demanded that the price of milk be fixed at Rs 30 per litre.

The farmers have also alleged that OMFED has been procuring milk at a cheaper rate from them and selling it at a premium to consumers. They have been demanding that the profits be distributed evenly among them. They threatened to stage agitation if their demands are not met.

The farmers said the private milk firms are operated by influential leaders who are instrumental in diverting milk from OMFED unions. Sources said this has resulted in closure of hundreds of cooperative societies in the district.

Milk farmers, led by secretary of Khandapada Cooperative secretary Dhruba Charan Parida, met OMFED Chairman Sarojini Mishra and General Manager of Cuttack Cooperative Milk Producer Union Limited Bidyadhar Sahoo recently and demanded hike in price of milk. The farmers were assured that their demands will be looked into. 
 

