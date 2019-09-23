Home States Odisha

Three new shows on space and science introduced at Odisha's Burla planetarium

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Planetarium at Burla here introduced three new shows on space science in as many languages on its second foundation day on Sunday.

Published: 23rd September 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The three new shows are Seven Wonders in Odia language, Rise of Alexandria in Hindi language and IBEX-Search of Solar System in English language. The duration of each show is around 30 minutes.

Earlier, Secrets of the Sun in Odia language, Biography of the Universe in Hindi language and Stars of Pharaohs were shown at the planetarium.

Director of the planetarium Jayadev Kar said the visitors to the planetarium will get more choices with the introduction of three new shows. They will get six options instead of three now, he said.

The planetarium witnessed a footfall of 2,53,268, including 1,00,407 children while the science and evolution park registered 3,99,328 visitors in the past one year.

A total of 2,945 shows have been conducted at the planetarium during the past one year and revenue of Rs 61,23,945 has been generated during the period. The planetarium has the capacity to accommodate 142 visitors. 

