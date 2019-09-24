Home States Odisha

Doc thrashed after woman’s death

Family members allege medical negligence; Sub-Divisional Medical Officer to probe matter

Published: 24th September 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

A mob assaulting the doctor inside Karanjia sub-divisional hospital on Monday

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high in Karanjia sub-divisional hospital here on Monday following mob assault on a doctor over death of a woman.An irate mob attacked doctor Laxmi Kanta Mohanta alleging negligence in treatment of one Mandakini Sahu (35) of Karanjia town leading to her death.

Mandakini was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after she complained of stomach pain and vomiting. Her husband Dillip Kumar Sahu alleged that she was not given a bed and put in the waiting room on the hospital premises. For three days, Mandakini was administered saline and no medical check-up or test was carried out by the doctors.

Dr. Mohanta, who treated her on the day she was admitted, verbally advised them to see a doctor in the surgery department instead of writing the same in her admission sheet. “When we approached the surgery doctor, he said since there was no reference in her admission form, he cannot treat Mandakini. Due to lack of proper treatment, Mandakini died at around 8.30 am on Monday,” Dillip claimed.

Family members also alleged that the doctors rarely came to the waiting room to check Mandakini’s health condition.“If Dr Mohanta had officially referred her to the surgery wing, she could have been saved,” said Siba Shankar Sahu, the woman’s uncle.

After Mandakini was declared dead, tension flared up in the hospital as relatives of the woman and some locals blamed Dr Mohanta and thrashed him.The locals said Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) of Karanjia Kshetrabasi Das was not taking action against doctors and other hospital staff who fail to provide proper treatment to patients. They demanded a high level inquiry into Mandakini’s death.

On being informed, police rushed to spot and brought the situation under control. Sources said Dr Mohanta is yet to lodge a complaint with police over the attack on him.SDMO Das said he will probe the matter and necessary action will be taken if any doctor is found guilty of negligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp