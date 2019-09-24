Doc thrashed after woman’s death

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high in Karanjia sub-divisional hospital here on Monday following mob assault on a doctor over death of a woman.An irate mob attacked doctor Laxmi Kanta Mohanta alleging negligence in treatment of one Mandakini Sahu (35) of Karanjia town leading to her death.

Mandakini was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after she complained of stomach pain and vomiting. Her husband Dillip Kumar Sahu alleged that she was not given a bed and put in the waiting room on the hospital premises. For three days, Mandakini was administered saline and no medical check-up or test was carried out by the doctors.

Dr. Mohanta, who treated her on the day she was admitted, verbally advised them to see a doctor in the surgery department instead of writing the same in her admission sheet. “When we approached the surgery doctor, he said since there was no reference in her admission form, he cannot treat Mandakini. Due to lack of proper treatment, Mandakini died at around 8.30 am on Monday,” Dillip claimed.

Family members also alleged that the doctors rarely came to the waiting room to check Mandakini’s health condition.“If Dr Mohanta had officially referred her to the surgery wing, she could have been saved,” said Siba Shankar Sahu, the woman’s uncle.

After Mandakini was declared dead, tension flared up in the hospital as relatives of the woman and some locals blamed Dr Mohanta and thrashed him.The locals said Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) of Karanjia Kshetrabasi Das was not taking action against doctors and other hospital staff who fail to provide proper treatment to patients. They demanded a high level inquiry into Mandakini’s death.

On being informed, police rushed to spot and brought the situation under control. Sources said Dr Mohanta is yet to lodge a complaint with police over the attack on him.SDMO Das said he will probe the matter and necessary action will be taken if any doctor is found guilty of negligence.