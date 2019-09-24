Jaundice worry for locals

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: WITH nine persons suspected to be affected by jaundice in Badsinghari under Ward 1 of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation, a medical team visited the area on Monday.

ADMO (Public Health), Panchanan Nayak said the team found that instead of seeking medical help, those affected by the disease are approaching traditional healers. The area is home to at least 500 people who depend on one tubewell for their drinking water needs as the remaining three are lying defunct for a long time. While water samples have been collected from the area for tests, another medical team will visit Badsinghari on Tuesday to conduct blood tests of locals.