Nandankanan’s lone Nilgiri langur dies

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concern over death of elephants in Nandankanan Zoological Park due to herpes virus infection, an ailing Nilgiri langur died on Monday. The lone Nilgiri langur of the zoo was unwell for the last few days, zoo authority said.

Zoo director Shashi Paul said though the postmortem report is yet to come, tests suggest that the langur died due to age related sickness. A pair of Nilgiri langurs had been brought to Nandankanan Zoo from Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai as part of animal exchange programme in September 2017.

The male langur had died on May 31. The herpes virus infection has claimed the lives of four elephant in last three weeks. Officials, however, ruled out possibility of herpes virus infection behind the death of the langur.

The zoo authorities informed that they have planned to bring another pair of Nilgiri langur from Chennai zoo this year.