Nurse murder: Police take accused on 3-day remand

Published: 24th September 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Biridi police on Monday took accused Kishore Kumar Anchal alias Raja on a three-day remand for interrogation in the murder of nurse Niharika Patra.After arresting the 27-year-old accused, police had appealed to the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court, Jagatsinghpur for taking Raja on remand to find out the involvement of others.

Though police claimed to have solved the murder case of the 24-year-old nurse, there are many questioned which are yet to be answered. Raja, after his arrest, confessed that he strangulated Patra to death, packed her body in a sack and took it on his bike to Biluakhai river for disposing it.

On September 8, Raja went to the nursing home at Rajendra Nagar in Madhupatana, Cuttack on a bike to pick up Patra. Both left on the bike and went towards Aparna Nagar of Chauliganj where Raja killed the nurse in the rented house of his friend Sunil Kumar Sahoo.

Surprisingly, the owner of the house, who stays in the same building, could not know about the murder. Besides, though Sahoo gave the keys of his house to Raja, he too was not aware of the murder.Moreover, suspicion has been raised over involvement of others in the case as Raja would have found it difficult to pack Patra’s body in the sack all by himself and transport it on his bike to the river.

Raja, a resident of Hazipur within Biridi police limits, was in a relationship with Patra and had proposed to marry her. But, she was reluctant to accept the proposal as Raja was unemployed.Patra’s body was recovered by Biridi police from the river on September 17.

