Nursing student gang-raped

A nursing student was allegedly raped by four persons and video of the incident made viral by the accused in Kalahandi district.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A nursing student was allegedly raped by four persons and video of the incident made viral by the accused in Kalahandi district. While the incident took place on September 14, a police complaint was filed by the girl on Monday after the accused made the gang-rape video viral on Sunday evening.

The girl of Koksara, studying Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery in a private institute at Junagarh, had come to Bhawanipatna for some work. She was waiting for a bus back to her institute when she met an acquaintance Narendra Sabar. Sabar, a bus driver, had come to know her as she often used to travel in his vehicle. He offered her a lift to Junagarh on his motorcycle and she went along. However, Sabar stopped his motorcycle on the side of the National Highway-26, about four km from Junagarh, and dragged the girl into the nearby Jaring forest. Four others, hiding there, joined him and raped the girl at knife-point.

They also recorded the incident on their phones and threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone. The victim girl did not file a police complaint in fear of their reprisal.However, the accused uploaded the gang-rape video on social media on Sunday at around 12.30 am and it became viral. When the girl came to know about the video, she filed a complaint in Junagarh police station on Monday. Police have registered a case and detained Sabar along with three others in the morning. Another accused is yet to be apprehended. Later in the day, the girl was sent for medical examination.

A police team also visited the crime scene.  Kalahandi SP, B Gangadhar said the case is being investigated and the exact number of persons involved in the incident cannot be revealed immediately. Cyber wing of police has been asked to track the culprits.

