Overflowing manholes raise stench

By Express News Service

PURI: Days after a massive beach cleaning drive was undertaken by the district administration on the 40 km coastline of the district, the sewerage system of Puri town collapsed on Monday.Manholes on Marine Drive near Chaitanya Square of Swargadwar started to overflow emanating a terrible stench with the waste making its way to the sea. The road is used mostly by tourists. Janeswar Das, a local businessman, blamed the faulty sewerage system in the town for the mess. Another local SS Mishra said sewers of the town have been choked by garbage.