Rising onion price slices consumption

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Onion price made a steady upward climb and reached `60 a kg in the City on Monday. While the consumers feel the pinch in the purse, the traders assign the cause to high cost at the source.

The wholesale price of the essential vegetable has gone up to more than `50 from `30 per kg over the past week, while its retail price ranges from `55 to `60. It has forced people to cut down the consumption. “Earlier, I used to buy at least one kg of onion twice in a week and now I take maximum half a kg,” said Sirish Mohapatra of Raja Bagicha area.

“We have no other choice but to do away with the vegetable for high cost,” said Shradhanjali Patnaik, a housewife in Buxi Bazaar.Traders in Chhatra Bazaar, the biggest wholesale vegetable market of the State, attributed the price rise to higher cost at source points. “We have very little to do with the price rise as our procurement cost is going up due to increase in prices at the source-end following shortage of quality onions,” said Chhatra Bazaar Byabasayi Sangha (CBBS) secretary Debendra Sahu. Onion stocked in Nashik, the wholesale market from where maximum requirement of Odisha is sourced, has been exhausted and Chhatra Bazaar vegetable mandi now depends on onions from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh where the crop has been damaged due to rains, Sahu said. However, he said, “The situation will improve when the new crop reaches Nashik after Diwali.”

Meanwhile, a special squad of the district Civil Supply Office (CSO) on Monday visited Chhatra Bazaar to take stock of the situation and inspected several onion godowns.“We visited as many as six godowns. There were adequate stocks. Besides, two onion-loaded trucks reached Chhatra Bazaar on Monday. However, there were no takers due to price rise,” said ACSO Gyana Ranjan Mishra.