Rohit replaces Pranab as Govt Dy Chief Whip

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed legislator Rohit Pujari as Government’s Deputy Chief Whip in the Assembly, replacing Pranab Balabantray.

Pujari, who represents Rairakhol Assembly segment in Sambalpur district, had earlier occupied the same post in the 15th Assembly between 2014 and 2019. Presently, senior BJD MLA and former minister Pramila Mallick is the Government Chief Whip in the House.

The sudden replacement of Balabantray has baffled political observers as he was appointed to the post barely five months back.Sources said there are strong reasons behind the decision to appoint Pujari. As the by-poll to Bijepur Assembly seat has been announced, the Chief Minister is likely to have taken the decision to keep all factions in the party in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts happy.

Pujari’s performance in the 2019 election was satisfactory from the point of view of BJD as Rairakhol segment had given a lead to the party in the Lok Sabha polls also, though its candidate Nalini Kanta Pradhan was defeated.

However, several BJD leaders maintained that Balabantray was replaced because his performance was not satisfactory. The State Government had to face embarrassing situations many times during the Budget session of Assembly this year because of aggressive posture adopted by the opposition parties.

The opposition BJP has appointed Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi as the party’s chief whip while Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati is the Congress whip in the Assembly.