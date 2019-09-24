S Korea again evinces biz interest in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time after failed the Posco steel project deal, South Korea has again evinced interest to invest in Odisha.

The Ambassador of Republic of Korea (South Korea) Shin Bong Kil on Monday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhavan here with a nine-member business delegation to discuss investment opportunities in Odisha. The delegation evinced keen interest in investing in the State in different sectors.

Kil told mediapersons that for various reasons Posco could not set up a steel plant in the State but now Korea is going to start a new relationship. Ki Cho Jung, representative of Korea International Trade Association said, “Not only agriculture, but we are interested in every sector starting from commodities to manufacturing and services.”

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief Minister said there is a significant opportunity for both Korea and Odisha to strengthen trade, investment and tourism exchanges. Referring to the six focus sectors of the State - electronics manufacturing, petroleum, chemicals and petro-chemicals, textiles, tourism and downstream to metal and food processing, Naveen said the Government will facilitate growth of these industries by providing a conducive business environment, infrastructure and skilled workforce.

Stating that Korea and Odisha have many possibilities to collaborate across identified focus sectors, the Chief Minister said the Government will soon formulate a strategy document Vision 2030 with an aim to ensure that 50 per cent of primary metals produced in the State is value added within the State.

The Korean Ambassador appreciated the vision of the Chief Minister and the keenness of Odisha Government for investment and industrialisation in the State. He said there are strong investment possibilities in various sectors including agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and services.

Addressing the meeting, Chairperson of Odisha Skilled Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi spoke on the advantages Odisha has to offer in skilled manpower. He said Odisha is setting up a world skill centre at a cost of $ 200 million to provide training to 1.5 lakh people in eight streams. Secretary in the Industry Department Hemant Sharma was preset.

Before the meeting with the Chief Minister, a presentation was made to the delegation in Korean language on the business opportunities in Odisha. Minister of State for Industries Dibya Shankar Mishra, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and senior officials were present.

The South Korean company of Posco which had signed a memorandum of understanding with Odisha in 2005 to set up a 12 million dollar (`52,000 crore) steel plant in Jagatsinghpur district had to withdraw it 12 years later because of environmental issues and strong resistance from locals to land acquisition.