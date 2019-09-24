Six held for kidnapping boy, selling him for Rs 30K

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gosaninuagaon police on Monday arrested six persons for kidnapping a two-year-old boy and selling him for `30,000.

The accused, Babula Rana, Baijayanti Rana, Shiba Nayak, Brundaban Rana, Prafulla Nayak and Mamata Nayak had kidnapped the two-year-old son of Anita Das of Gajapati district while they were sleeping under a railway over bridge at Gosaninuagaon on September 19, said Gosaninuagaon IIC Sumeet K Soren.

The child was sold to a person from Patapur in Ganjam district for `30,000. Basing on a complaint filed by Anita with Gosaninuagaon police station, a case was registered under sections 363, 368, 370 (4)/109/34 of Indian Penal Code and 81/87 of Care and Protection of Children Act 2015 and the child rescued the next day. Police are investigating how the child was kidnapped and the way he was sold, said Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra. It is also being probed whether the six accused were involved in similar incidents in the past.

In 2012, residents of Hansatuli village within Beguniapada police limits had foiled an attempt by Ranka Bhuyan to sell his two-year-old son. He had handed over the child to a couple, Mangulu Jani and Rabi Jani of Talasara village who had planned to sell him to an unidentified person in Cuttack.