Students stage protest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of Government College of Physical Education in the city staged protest on Monday alleging apathy by the Sports and Youth Services Department.

A large number of students along with members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha sat on dharna in front of the department office at Nayapalli here seeking immediate intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in addressing their grievance.

The students alleged that though their college comes under the Department, it has not done anything to improve infrastructure of their college located on the premises of Kalinga Stadium. Due to lack of adequate infrastructure, the NCTE has withdrawn its affiliation in August, the Mahasangha members said.

Mahasangha chairman Basudev Bhatt claimed that instead of working to get back the NCTE affiliation, the department is now planing to run the college from a private facility.

Classes of second year BPEd which were to start in July have not started yet, they said.Condition of the college in Sambalpur is similar. The protest will continue till their demands are met, they said.Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said immediate steps will be taken for alternative arrangements for the city’s college.