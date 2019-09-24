Home States Odisha

Swabhiman Anchala tense over villager’s killing

The district administration is in a fix as failure to take concrete action in the alleged murder of a youth in Swabhiman Anchala continues to fuel unrest in the sensitive region.

Published: 24th September 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

People of the area, mainly from the villages under Jodamba, Jantri and Panasput panchayats, have once again threatened to launch an agitation if the alleged killers of Raju Hantal of Rangniguda village under Dhuliput panchayat are not arrested soon.

Raju’s body was found from the kitchen of an anganwadi centre on the outskirts of Jantapai village under Papermetla panchayat on September 15 evening. He had gone to Jantapai weekly market to purchase medicine and grocery items a day before.

The villagers have alleged that he was picked up by BSF from the market and did not return. The next day his dead body was found.

Accusing the BSF directly of the murder, people of the three panchayats congregated at Jodiguda village in the neighbouring Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday to march to Jantapai, 20 km away. They had planned to meet the local tehsildar to submit a memorandum addressed to the Collector demanding arrest of Hantal’s killers and justice for the families of other villagers who they alleged were picked up the BSF and killed. They alleged that in the last two years, as many as five villagers including Raju were killed by BSF.

However, they decided to postpone the march on Monday and handed over the memorandum to some journalists present in Jodiguda.

Apart from demanding arrest of the BSF personnel allegedly involved in the five killings, they demanded basic amenities in Swabhiman Anchal, on the other side of Gurupriya bridge, within two months.The  demands include teachers in all schools, opening of Anganwadi centres and health facilities in the cut-off region.

Villagers said caught between the security personnel and Maoists, they are the worst affected. There was heavy deployment of SOG, DVF and BSF in Jantapai in wake of the proposed march by villagers.

