Track doubling work on Sambalpur-Titilagarh line likely to be over by 2021

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Track doubling work on the 182 km stretch between Sambalpur and Titilagarh sections of Sambalpur Railway Division of East Coast Railway is going on in full swing and is likely to be completed by March 2021.

Work on the project, being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at a cost of `1,300 crore, began in 2014. Joint General Manager of RVNL, GN Murthy said out of the total 182 km, track doubling work of 70 km has already been completed.

Work on a stretch of another 11 km between Khaliapali and Loisinga will be completed by the end of September this year. Besides, work on the 800 metre long new railway bridge over Mahanadi river between Sambalpur and Hirakud too has been completed.

Official sources said, once the project is complete, both passenger and goods trains would be able to run smoothly on the route. Moreover, the track doubling will result in improvement in punctuality of the trains. It will also benefit several industries in the region. At present, 30 passenger and around 20 goods trains run on the route daily and the number will go up once the project is complete.