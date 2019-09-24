Home States Odisha

Villagers demand tourist spot status for Marichpur Bandar

Though the British-era port has lost its glory, Marichpur Bandar still remains the only fishing jetty of Jagatsinghpur district.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of several panchayats in Balikuda block on Monday conducted protest meetings and took out motorcycle rallies demanding tourist spot status for British era Marichpur Bandar along with its development.

The villagers, led by president of Talmal Bikash Manch Sasant Sekhar Sahani, congregated at Balikuda and submitted a memorandum to Water Resource and Information and Public Relations Minister Raghunandan Das in this regard.

Marichpur Bandar, a small island port, is surrounded by mangrove forests which act as a formidable barrier against natural calamities. The Bandar attracts thousands of migratory birds from Siberia from December to February every year. However, proliferation of prawn gheris and cultivation have posed big threat to the ecologically rich area.

British merchants had entered the State through the Bandar. Their arrival on the island has been documented in a book ‘How the English came to Orissa’ by WR Wilson. The book records the movement of the Britishers during the early 17th century. In 1633, eight groups of merchants led by Kart Wright and Burton started their journey from Machilipatanam of Andhra Pradesh and reached Harishpur port in Erasama. Another group arrived at Marichpur port on a vessel named ‘Snan’ on April 21,  1937 to set up a factory and a cotton mill in this area to streamline commercial activities.

However, the island is on the verge of losing its glory owing to indifference of Central and State Governments. This has prompted residents of nearby villages and fishermen to renovate and develop it as a tourist destination on their own.

In 2013, the district administration had sought the intervention of Tourism department for development of the port and a plan was chalked out. But nothing has been done in this regard.

