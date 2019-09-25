Home States Odisha

BJP to protest hijacking of PMAY by BJD on Sept 27

In some cases two to three persons of a family have corned the benefits which are meant for people who figured in the list prepared in 2011 as per the socio-economic caste census (SECC).   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Coming down heavily on the State Government for misleading the people on rural housing scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), BJP said the party will gherao all blocks and urban local bodies on September 27 to protest diversion of funds to Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).  
Taking objection to the advertisements released by Panchayati Raj department for rural housing projects carrying the logo of BPGY and picture of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, State BJP president Basanta Panda said this is highly unethical.

Criticising the BJD Government for trying to hijack Centrally-sponsored schemes, Panda alleged that  selection of beneficiaries are not transparent and many of the beneficiaries are supporters of the ruling party. 

Since the selection of beneficiaries are made on party lines and sanctioned orders are distributed by local MLAs, many eligible people are waiting for years to get the government benefit.
“The party will stage protests against the undemocratic manner in which a Central scheme like PMAY is being implemented in the State. This will give an opportunity to the people who have been deprived the welfare scheme to voice their protest,” Panda said.

He said Odisha has received `3,100 crore in 2017-18, `3,600 crore in 2018-19 and `4,820 crore in 2019-20 under the Centre’s flagship programme. While the State Government is claiming to have constructed over 20 lakh houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, in reality the number of houses under the State scheme is only 3.77 lakh.

