CG Gallantry Medal for Odia officer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first Odia Officer of Indian Coast Guard, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anwar Khan was conferred the prestigious Coast Guard Gallantry Medal for his selfless act of rescuing 13 persons from the wrath of cyclone Roanu while he was commanding coast guard ship Varad.

An alumnus of College of Agriculture, Bhubaneswar and Cadet of 1 Odisha R&V NCC squadron, the officer was presented the coveted medal by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony at Chennai on September 24.

The 1997 batch Indian Coast Guard Officer is also the best all round Assistant Commandant of his batch.

Khan is presently commanding the only special role of pollution control vessel of Eastern Sea Board of the Indian Coast Guard ‘Samudra Paheredar’ at Visakhapatnam.