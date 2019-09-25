Home States Odisha

College students walk 30 km to air grievances against director

The students alleged that the director and management of the engineering college had taken study loans in the names of 130 students by not informing them or their parents.

Published: 25th September 2019 07:24 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Around 60 tribal students of Regional Institute of Science and Technology (RIST) in Morada on Tuesday marched around 30 km to meet Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj at Baripada to convey their grievances against the director of the college.

The students alleged that the director and management of the engineering college had taken study loans in the names of 130 students by not informing them or their parents. The study loans were sanctioned by Vijaya Bank, Baripada branch in 2017.

The students later came to know of the matter and enquired about it from the institute’s staff. They were told that the loan was availed as advance. When they questioned the bank manager, he refused to divulge any details about the loans.

On Monday evening, 15 students of the institute had walked 8 km and met Morada IIC Jogendra Mallik to lodge a complaint against the director and management of the institution over the issue. 
A complaint was registered and as per the direction of Mayurbhanj SP, SDPO, Betnoti LK Patnayak has started inquiry into the matter. 

Official sources said documents like passport size photographs, KYC and Aadhaar card of the 130 students were submitted with the bank for availing the loans. 
Meanwhile, an employee of the engineering college said study loans were availed as advance as per an agreement with the students’ parents. Later the loans were closed by adjusting it with the students’ stipend. This way, the college supported the students financially.  
The Collector has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

