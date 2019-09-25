CP drafts proposal to set up special crime unit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police is drafting a proposal to set up a specialised agency like Odisha Police’s Crime Branch to investigate organised crimes in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

“We are drafting a proposal to set up a special crime unit and submit it to the State Government within this week. The unit will be tasked to probe organised crimes, including drugs peddling. The unit will be headed by a DIG rank officer and will have 25 to 30 officers as its members,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi said.

The Police Commissioner had recently organised a meeting consisting of senior citizens, retired State Government officials and representatives of various organisations and discussions on various measures to enhance policing here were held.

At the meeting, the participants were of the opinion that to probe organised crimes police require adequate time, which the officers posted at the police stations do not have due to their involvement in investigating other cases and maintaining law and order situation in the Twin City.

Delhi Police, Mumbai Police, Kolkata Police and other police organisations in the country already have such specialised units to probe organised crimes. Informing about this Sarangi said “the plan is the agency will be headed by a Joint Commissioner of Police. Apart from probing organised crimes, the unit will also carry out investigation of serious offences.” Police said officers of the unit will collect intelligence and act accordingly.