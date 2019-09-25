Cuttack Collector for idle land development

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a move to clear CDA areas of encroachments, Collector and vice-chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), Bhabani Shankar Chayani on Tuesday directed eviction of all encroachers.

Chayani, who visited area under CDA as part of ‘Grievances of People at their Doorsteps (GOPAD)’ Abhiyan, had instructed Engineer Member Ramesh Kumar Mohanty to identify all unutilised land in Sector 10,11, 12, 13 and 15 areas and take steps for development of the same.

“Vast stretches of lands are lying unutilised in CDA localities, first identify those and then make a comprehensive plan to utilise the same by setting up different housing, malls and other commercial establishments,” said Collector while instructing the Engineer Member.

He also directed CDA’s Land and Enforcement Officer Saroj Acharya to make a detail assessment of the both utilised and idle land in Cuttack Development Authority areas while asking the Estate Officer to identify the houses built illegally on the vicinity of Biju Patnaik Park in Sector-12 and file case as per the provision of Odisha Prevention of Land Encroachment Act.