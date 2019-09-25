Home States Odisha

DGP rings up to get first hand report of complainants

As part of the State Government’s Mo Sarkar initiative, DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma telephoned three complainants in different places from State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) call centre.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Director General of Police (DGP), for the first time in State policing, sought first hand information about the experience of complainants at ground zero on Tuesday when he called them up from SCRB call centre here.

The SCRB is the nodal agency to monitor the activities of all call centres under the supervision of the DGP.
The response was a mixed bag as a complainant was forthcoming in expressing dissatisfaction while another was reluctant to answer the posers. The DGP first telephoned a woman who had lodged a complaint with Dhauli police in the Capital. 

Sharma asked the woman to rate the police response out of five points each on eight parameters like the time police took to register her complaint, etiquette displayed by the police, acknowledgement of the complaint by providing the FIR copy, progress of investigation, whether she was apprised of the action being taken and future course of action.

The woman chose to give zero point on police action but the DGP told her that the minimum point was one. The DGP also asked whether the police sought money from her for registering a case and she said no. 

After evaluating her answers, Dhauli police received 1.75 out of 5 points. Sharma then called up a man who had lodged a complaint with Khandapada police in an assault case. 

The complainant said the police were not receiving his complaint until the IIC intervened. Besides, he was not given the FIR copy. The police station was awarded 3.12.
The third complainant, a Nabarangpur native who had lodged an accident complaint of his father, expressed reluctance to answer many questions. The police station received 2.12 points.

“Under the State Government’s Mo Sarkar initiative, soft skill training was imparted to the police officers and feedback on police response and behaviour is being collected from the complainants. I visited SCRB to review the functioning of State level call centre and spoke to three complainants,” Sharma said.
On reluctance by some complainants to rate police response, the DGP said when people will know that the process is beneficial and secure, they will start giving honest feedback.

The call centres which were set up at all district headquarters and Commissionerate Police headquarters besides the SCRB, started functioning from September 4. The SCRB call centre has so far telephoned about 6,360 complainants across the State., sources said.

