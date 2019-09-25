HC notices to cricket bodies on OCA elections

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), Electoral Officer and BCCI on two separate petitions challenging the final electoral roll for OCA election on September 27.

The petitions were filed by J Hema Chandra Rao (65), former vice-president of District Athletic Association, Koraput and Pradip Kumar Mohanty (55), secretary of Koraput District Cricket Association. Both had sought HC’s direction to keep the election process in abeyance till disposal of petitions.

Acting on Rao’s petition the Single Judge Bench of Justice CR Dash directed Koraput Collector to nominate another representative in place of Anup Kumar Patra, who was recommended earlier and included in the electoral roll as voter for District Athletic Association.

On Mohanty’s plea Justice Dash ordered that the final results of the OCA will be ‘subject to the outcome of the petition.’ The next hearing on the two petitions will be after Durga Puja vacation, Justice Das said.

The petitions had alleged that the final electoral roll was prepared without following the guidelines of BCCI as well as the Supreme Court appointed committee. The petitioners alleged that the Electoral Officer published the roll without properly considering the objection raised by them.

Rao challenged the inclusion of Anup Kumar Patra as a voter representing Koraput DAA, stating that the elected executive body of DAA completed four years on April 17, 2019 and fresh elections had not been conducted. The name of Patra, who was general secretary of DAA, was nominated representative without any authorisation.

Both the petitioners challenged the election protocol issued along with the final electoral by OCA Electoral Officer ML Majumdar on September 15. The voters include cricket associations representing 17 districts and athletic associations representing 14 districts, including Bhubaneswar.

Three international cricketers - Shiv Sundar Das, Sanjay Raul and Debasis Mohanty have been included as individual members with voting rights.

