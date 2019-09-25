Home States Odisha

HC notices to cricket bodies on OCA elections

Three international cricketers - Shiv Sundar Das, Sanjay Raul and Debasis Mohanty have been included as individual members with voting rights.
 

Published: 25th September 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), Electoral Officer and BCCI on two separate petitions challenging the final electoral roll for OCA election on September 27.

The petitions were filed by J Hema Chandra Rao (65), former vice-president of District Athletic Association, Koraput and Pradip Kumar Mohanty (55), secretary of Koraput District Cricket Association. Both had sought HC’s direction to keep the election process in abeyance till disposal of petitions.
Acting on Rao’s petition the Single Judge Bench of Justice CR Dash directed Koraput Collector to nominate another representative in place of Anup Kumar Patra, who was recommended earlier and included in the electoral roll as voter for District Athletic Association.

On Mohanty’s plea Justice Dash ordered that the final results of the OCA will be ‘subject to the outcome of the petition.’ The next hearing on the two petitions will be after Durga Puja vacation, Justice Das said.
The petitions had alleged that the final electoral roll was prepared without following the guidelines of BCCI as well as the Supreme Court appointed committee. The petitioners alleged that the Electoral Officer published the roll without properly considering the objection raised by them.

Rao challenged the inclusion of Anup Kumar Patra as a voter representing Koraput DAA, stating that the elected executive body of DAA completed four years on April 17, 2019 and fresh elections had not been conducted. The name of Patra, who was general secretary of DAA, was nominated representative without any authorisation.

Both the petitioners challenged the election protocol issued along with the final electoral by OCA Electoral Officer ML Majumdar on September 15. The voters include cricket associations representing 17 districts and athletic associations representing 14 districts, including Bhubaneswar.
Three international cricketers - Shiv Sundar Das, Sanjay Raul and Debasis Mohanty have been included as individual members with voting rights.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp