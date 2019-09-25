Home States Odisha

Lawyers to deny legal help to rape accused  

 Lawyers under Junagarh Bar Association have decided not to take up the case of those accused in the gang-rape of the nursing student.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Lawyers under Junagarh Bar Association have decided not to take up the case of those accused in the gang-rape of the nursing student. In a resolution on Tuesday, the association members have also requested other Bar Associations not to file ‘vakalatnama’ in favour of the accused persons. 
They also demanded setting up of a police outpost and deployment of a patrolling team on National Highway-26 near Jaring which is an isolated place close of the forest and unsafe for commuters.

The nursing student was allegedly raped by four persons on September 14 and video of the incident made viral by the accused on Sunday night. A police complaint was filed by the girl on Monday after the gang-rape video went viral. Chairperson of State Commission for Women Minati Behera visited Kalahandi, interacted with senior police officials at Junagarh and visited the crime scene today. Later, she went to the Junagarh CHC and met the girl. 

Interacting with mediapersons, she said the accused should be given exemplary punishment so that no one would dare to commit such crimes in future.  Adequate compensation has been recommended by the Commission for the girl. Meanwhile, the Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said all the accused have been identified. Three police teams are investigating the case and four persons being interrogated. On September 14, the girl of Koksara, studying Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery in a private institute at Junagarh, had come to Bhawanipatna for some work. 

She was waiting for a bus back to her institute when she met an acquaintance Narendra Sabar. Sabar, a bus driver, had come to know her as she often used to travel in his vehicle. 

He offered her a lift to Junagarh on his motorcycle but Sabar stopped his motorcycle on the side of the NH and dragged the girl into the nearby Jaring forest. Four others, hiding there, joined him and raped the girl at knife-point.  They also recorded the incident on their phones and threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone. 
 

