Leopard skin seized, 6 held

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Officials of Deogarh Forest Division on Tuesday arrested six persons at Chatibargaht for trying to smuggle leopard skin.

Those arrested are Sanatan Luhura, Debendra Ranchudia, Bimbadhar Udabar, Rajesh Behera, Nitesh Induar and Satya Ranjan Kisan.

The leopard skin was being transported to Remed area in Sambalpur from Sundargarh district via Deogarh in an MUV. The forest officials have also seized the MUV and a motorcycle from the accused.

DFO (Territorial) Deogarh Khyama Sarangi said the length of the skin is 1.05 metre and its market price is around `2 lakh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the leopard had died of gunshot wounds.

Two more persons have also been detained in this connection and they are being interrogated. Investigation is on to ascertain whether more persons are involved in the incident, she added.