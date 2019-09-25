Lifer for murder accused  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Six years after a middle-aged woman was raped and murdered near Titlagarh town, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Tuesday.

Additional District Judge, Titlagarh Rajesh Nayar convicted the accused Pradeep Gahir of rape and murder and sentenced him to life. The court also imposed a fine of `50,000 on him.

According to prosecution, Abdul Salim of the town had lodged a complaint at Titlagarh police station on January 8, 2013 stating that his wife was missing since the day before.

Following investigation, police found the woman’s body from Dumebahal forest, 12 km from Titlagarh on January 9. The body had deep injury marks on forehead and minor injuries in private parts.

Registering a case of rape and murder, the police tracked the calls made from the woman’s cell phone and zeroed in on the last dialled number. On further investigation, police traced the accused, Pradeep of the town. Pradeep was arrested from his in-law’s house near Titlagarh two weeks after the crime.

After his interrogation, police seized the woman’s clothes from his in-law’s house and the

stone used to kill the woman and her mobile phone from the forest.

While Khirasindhu Sahu was the defence lawyer, Radhakant Padhi was the Government advocate. IIC of Titlagarh police station, Chintamani Pradhan was the investigating officer of the case.