Home States Odisha

Lifer for murder accused  

 Six years after a middle-aged woman was raped and murdered near Titlagarh town, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Tuesday.

Published: 25th September 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Six years after a middle-aged woman was raped and murdered near Titlagarh town, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Tuesday.

Additional District Judge, Titlagarh Rajesh Nayar convicted the accused Pradeep Gahir of rape and murder and sentenced him to life. The court also imposed a fine of `50,000 on him.

According to prosecution, Abdul Salim of the town had lodged a complaint at Titlagarh police station on January 8, 2013 stating that his wife was missing since the day before. 

Following investigation, police found the woman’s body from Dumebahal forest, 12 km from Titlagarh on January 9. The body had deep injury marks on forehead and minor injuries in private parts.

Registering a case of rape and murder, the police tracked the calls made from the woman’s cell phone and zeroed in on the last dialled number. On further investigation, police traced the accused, Pradeep of the town. Pradeep was arrested from his in-law’s house near Titlagarh two weeks after the crime.
After his interrogation, police seized the woman’s clothes from his in-law’s house and the 
stone used to kill the woman and her mobile phone from the forest.

While Khirasindhu Sahu was the defence lawyer, Radhakant Padhi was the Government advocate. IIC of Titlagarh police station, Chintamani Pradhan was the investigating officer of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp