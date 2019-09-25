Home States Odisha

Rift in BJD surfaces again

Intra-party squabble in BJD refuses to die down in Jagatsinghpur district.

Published: 25th September 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:24 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Intra-party squabble in BJD refuses to die down in Jagatsinghpur district.
The rift once again came out in the open on Monday after two MLAs skipped a felicitation programme organised by local BJD leaders to felicitate the newly-elected legislators of the district and the MP.
District president Amarendra Das had organised the felicitation ceremony and invited MP Rajshree Mallick, Balikuda-Erasama MLA and Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das, Jagatsinghpur legislator Prasant Muduli, his Tirtol counterpart Bishnu Das and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray to attend the function. Besides, BJD observer Debasish Samantray was also invited to the event.

Though the event was organised successfully, a dozen of BJD veterans including MLAs Prasant and Bishnu were conspicuous by their absence. Others who skipped the felicitation programme include BJD observer Debasish, State secretary Kanak Prava Lenka, party president of Jagatsinghpur block Manoj Bhoi, municipality president Dolagobinda Das, Naugaon block chief Sujit Mallick, vice-president Dipit Das, former working president Rajkishore Khatua, ex-chairman of Jagatsinghpur Municipality Madhusudan Das, block chairman Bijayalaxmi Behera and BJD’s women wing leader Minati Das.

Sources said Prasant skipped the meeting due to his differences with Minister Raghunandan. Besides, Amarendra had strongly opposed the candidature of Prasant from Jagatsinghpur seat in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. Supporters of Amarendra, who was a ticket aspirant from the seat, had also opposed Prasant’s entry to the Assembly segment by showing black flags during the election. Hence, there is bitter relationship between the two leaders.

Similarly, Rajshree and her arch rival Bishnu also do not share a cordial relationship. As Amarendra is considered to be close to the MP, Bishnu is distrustful of the district BJD president. Bishnu also had a tumultuous relation with former BJD leader Damodar Rout.

Due to the constant fighting within the party, sources said, BJD’s Jagatsinghpur unit has been divided into several groups. This has resulted in creating hindrances for implementation of various development programmes in the district. While Bishnu said he skipped the felicitation ceremony for ill-health, Prasant claimed that he had refused to attend the event due to his busy work schedule.

On the other hand, Raghunandan said despite protests, the programme was a success. “The rivals who are opposing the district BJD president have been left red-faced after the successful event,” he added.

