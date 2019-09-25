Strike hits coal mines operation   

By Express News Service

TALCHER/SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Production and dispatch of coal from Talcher coalfield remained paralysed for the second day on Tuesday due to the strike by trade unions to oppose 100 per cent FDI in mining.

While Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has called for a five-day strike from Monday, four other Central trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS and CITU joined the protest for a day on Tuesday. Over 7,500 workers affiliated to these trade unions of Lakhanpur, IB Valley and Orient Area of MCL participated in the strike. Around 1,700 workers in Ib Valley, 3,000 in Orient Area, 2,200 in Lakhanpur mines and 450 workers of the Central workshop did not go to work on the day.

A top MCL official said the loss of production in the company was nearly 2.5 lakh tonne of coal per day. Talcher alone has lost about 1.6 lakh tonne. Of the 19 mines in Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields, nine were operational on the day while the rest were forcibly stopped by protestors.

The strike has also affected the two NTPC power plants here. The stock at NTPC-Kaniha has come down to zero and authorities are planning to shut down one or two 500 MW units on Wednesday. One unit has already been shut down due to want of coal. Power generation in the plant’s five units, which are operational, has come down to 1,200 MW against the normal of 2,500 MW per day.

Similar situation prevailed in Talcher Thermal Power Station where the stock has come down to below 10,000 tonne. Sources said the authorities are also mulling to shut down some of the units on Wednesday if the strike is not withdrawn.

The Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MCL has appealed to the workers not to participate in the strike.

On the other hand, INTUC leader Souvagya Pradhan said the strike as successful in MCL mines as coal production and dispatch was stopped completely. The protest was peaceful without any reports of untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, FIRs have been lodged against some BMS leaders with the local police for obstructing mining operation on Monday.