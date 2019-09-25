Traffic stalls for five hours for Brahmani bridge repair  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chaos prevailed on the busy NH-143 for hours on Tuesday morning as thousands of vehicles were stranded due to repair work on the damaged portion of Brahmani bridge at Panposh. Although traffic started crawling through one side of the bridge by 1 pm, the jam was not cleared entirely by evening.

Project director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Sourav Chaurasia said holes are frequently developing on the bridge because of spalling of deck (slab) due to huge traffic volume and movement of heavy vehicles. He said necessary repair work was taken up on Monday night with replacement of the old rods and fresh concretisation. As rods fitting took longer than expected and continued till 7 am on Tuesday, concrete works could not be completed.

Chaurasia said local police were informed about it in advance and one portion of the bridge’s passage was kept open for traffic, but that was not enough and led to sudden jam. He said cranes were sent for placing of iron plates on the damaged portion to allow both way traffic and added that concrete work would be taken up in the night when traffic volume comes down. Informing that the repair work would last for six to eight months, he said the bridge is currently in a good shape.

Head of the Vedvyas Truck Owners’ Association BIjay Pradhan said due to the traffic jam, vehicles lined up along a distance of five km on both sides of the bridge till Deogaon and Jamunanaki, while another two km jam was noticed till Saw Mill Chhack along the connecting Biju Expressway.

The old Brahmani bridge, the only communication lifeline to Rourkela city over river Brahmani, was built more than six decades ago. However, in consideration of the today’s traffic pressure it is inadequately narrow.

No early respite is in sight for the commuters with the NHAI targeting to complete the entire the NH 143 upgradation project from Birmitrapur to Barkote including construction of new six-lane Brahmani bridge at Rourkela by March 2021.