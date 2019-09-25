Home States Odisha

Two brothers killed in clash over lewd comments

However, the villagers claimed that the incident took place over passing of lewd comments. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two brothers were killed after disputes over alleged passing of lewd comments at women snowballed into a violent group clash in Bhandarimal village under Jujumara police limits of the district on Monday night.

Two more villagers also suffered injuries in the group clash and are undergoing treatment at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and their condition is said to be stable. 
The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Shakti Bhusan Kumra and his brother Arabinda Kumra (32). 
Sambalpur Police, however, claimed that primary investigation indicates family dispute was behind the incident. Involvement of ladies in the dispute has also come to light, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said.

Sources said, Dileswar Bhoi, a resident of Bhandarimal village allegedly passed comments at women of the village who had gathered to perform puja on the occasion of ‘Pua Juintia’ on Sunday evening. He is also alleged to have made vulgar comments at the wife of his neighbour Saudagar Bhoi’s wife. When she informed the incident to her family, it led to a heated exchange between Saudagar and Dileswar on Sunday evening. During the heat of the matter, Saudagar’s brothers Surendra and Sradhakar came to the spot and Surendra apparently pushed Dileswar’s daughter and used vulgar language at her.

The next morning, Dileswar’s brother Nandalal went to meet his friend Shakti Bhusan Kumra and described the entire episode to him. Nandalal also told Shakti that his niece was misbehaved. Following this, Shakti and his brothers went to Surendra’s house on Monday noon where they allegedly threatened Surendra’s family members and warned of returning in the evening. However, Surendra along with his brothers and supporters were prepared apprehending attack.

Late in the night, Shakti along with his brothers Arabinda and Bibhuti besides Nandalal went to Surendra’s house where a pitched fight broke out. While Shakti and Arabinda died on the spot, Nandalal and Bibhuti sustained critical injuries. 

Following the incident, the villagers informed the police. Police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Sambalpur, PK Mohapatra rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.
Meanwhile, police have detained five persons and further investigation into the matter is on. Five persons including Bidyadhar Bhoi, Saudagar Bhoi, Surendra Bhoi, Khirod Sahu and Dileswar Bhoi have been detained.

