Women protest liquor trade

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Women activists of Konga panchayat under Jeypore block started an anti-liquor movement by taking out a rally on Monday. They demanded closure of liquor outlets in the area.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to Jeypore excise and police departments seeking steps to curb liquor trade. They alleged that 70 per cent of male members of their families have been addicted to alcohol and are suffering from different diseases. They demanded crackdown on liquor production and selling units.

Womenfolk of Dandamunda village under Chandahandi block also made a similar demand. Liquor business has been flourishing in Konga, Bhajiguda, Ambaguda, Hadia, Putra, Jamunda, Badapada, Telia and Majurmunda.

The liquor mafia makes country liquor near banks of river Putra and sells it in different village outlets. However, the business has managed to elude the attention of the excise and police departments, neither of which has conducted any check so far.

