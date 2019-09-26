100 more model schools to be set up

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State will get 100 more Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAV) soon, said advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) Bijaya Kumar Sahoo here on Wednesday.

As many as 34 of the 100 OAVs would be established next year. Reviewing the status of model schools in Ganjam district, Sahoo asked the principals, Block Education Officers and the District Education Officer to ensure 100 per cent result in such institutions.

The officials were asked to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of students through the 5T mantra of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Sahoo along with State Project Director, OAV Raghuram Iyer visited model schools in Patrapur, Chikiti, Rangeilinda and Khallikote blocks where they interacted with the students and teachers.

OAVS is an initiative of Government of Odisha to provide free quality education in English through CBSE curriculum to students from Class VI to XII, especially from semi-urban and rural areas, from across the State. It was established on September 19, 2015, as a society under The Society Registration Act of Odisha and founded by the School and Mass Education department.

Construction of Adarsha Vidyalaya delayed

Jajpur: Even as land for the Adarsha Vidyalaya at Bari block has already been earmarked, construction of its building is yet to start. A patch of five acre of land has been acquired for the school near Santhan math mouza in Atira gram panchayat of the block for the purpose. The foundation stone of the building was laid by the then School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra four years back. But, the project remains stalled, said M Madhusudan, a social activist. He alleged the local administration has been dilly dallying in expediting the process of getting record of the land earmarked for the school and this has delayed the project.

However, the local administration said the construction work of school would be started soon. Sources said `3.54 crore was sanctioned for construction of the school building and tender has already been floated for the same. The construction would start once the tender process is over. An official of the School and Mass Education department said he has written to Bari tehsildar to provide record of the land identified for the project. As part of its efforts to set up model schools in educationally backward regions of Odisha, the State Government had entered into an agreement with Tata Steel for setting up of 30 such in seven districts. Of them, nine Adarsh Vidyalayas are being set up in nine blocks including Bari in the Jajpur district.

