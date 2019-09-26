4 hurt in clash during eviction

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Four persons were injured in a clash between traders and police during an eviction drive on the embankment of Taladanda main canal at Raghunathpur on Wednesday. The drive was disrupted as traders sat on the road preventing JCB machines from carrying out the operation.

Local traders have built shops on branch canal no 8 of Taladanda main canal by allegedly encroaching on Government land. Several buildings, cabins and hutments have come up on the stretch between Biju Patnaik chowk in Raghunathpur to Kotakana village in Jagannathpur panchayat.

Illegal construction of shops on the stretch has choked the canal as have the solid waste and sewage dumped in it. This has deprived farmers of water for irrigation purposes.

The farmers of the region had sought the intervention of Collector, tehsildar and officials of Irrigation department to evict the traders from the stretch. However, nothing was done in this regard. Later, a few farmers of Kotakana village filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court demanding eviction of illegal encroachers from the area to ensure free flow of water for irrigation purposes.

Acting on the petition, the High Court had asked the administration to demolish illegal constructions from the canal embankment. Accordingly, the administration had decided to demolish 28 illegal buildings. The traders were asked to vacate their shops on Tuesday evening.

However, when revenue officials along with personnel of Raghunathpur police reached the site on Wednesday, they faced stiff resistance from the traders and their family members. They allegedly entered into a heated exchange of words with the police personnel and clashed with them.

The traders also sat on dharna by burning tyres on Raghunathpur- Jagatsinghpur road due to which vehicular traffic was disrupted. Raghunathpur tehsildar Debashis Patra, Tirtol SDPO Deepak Ranjan Jena rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Sources said, two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to maintain order.