Ashirbad Behera’s bail plea rejected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A court here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Ashirbad Behera who was arrested by CBI on September 19 for his alleged links with ponzi firm Artha Tatwa Group of Companies.

Behera’s bail plea hearing was scheduled on Monday but as his lawyer could not attend the proceedings, court postponed the hearing to Wednesday.

The former OCA secretary was arrested from his house in Cuttack after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by Special CJM, CBI Court on September 17. District and Sessions Judge Court had also rejected the bail plea of Solan Inn Hotel owner Kamalakanta Das, in connection with the case on Monday. After their arrest, both Behera and Das had been produced before Special CJM, CBI Court on September 19.