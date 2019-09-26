Home States Odisha

Dilip is Cong nominee, BJD, BJP hold cards close to chest

Rita Sahu and Prabhas Singh are in the contention from BJD camp; 
Sanat Kumar Gartia likely to be renominated by BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Congress Committee has cleared the name of party’s Bargarh district unit vice-president Dilip Kumar Panda as candidate for Bijepur by-election. The ruling BJD and the opposition BJP, however, are still keeping the names of their possible candidates a guarded secret even as the last date for filing of nominations is drawing to a closure.
The by-poll, which was necessitated after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik vacated the seat, will be held

October 21. The last date for filing nomination is September 30.
The BJD leaders who went into a huddle at Naveen Nivas, residence of the Chief Minister and party president, told media persons that they have suggested the names of ticket aspirants for the by-poll. 
“We have apprised him of the situation in Bijepur and suggested names of leaders aspiring for party tickets. The Chief Minister will take the final call,” BJD general secretary and former Minister Sanjay Dasburma told reporters after the meeting.
Though the BJD leaders who were part of the consultation process refused to divulge the names of candidates in the race, sources familiar with the development said two names prominently figured in the meeting.

“Former MLA Rita Sahu, the widow of Subal Sahu and former MP from Bargarh Prabhas Singh are in the contention. Chances of Rita Sahu getting nomination appears brighter,” the sources said adding, name of the candidate will be declared on Thursday.
Announcing that the BJD candidate will file nomination on September 30, Rajya Sabha member and vice-president of the party Prasanna Acharya said the party president has assigned election responsibilities to various leaders of the party.
Ministers Prafulla Mallick, Sushant Singh, Naba Kishore Das, Arun Sahu, MLAs Atanu S Nayak, Debesh Acharya and former MP Kalikesh Singh also attended the meeting.
State BJP president Basanta Panda said the party has recommended the name of candidates to the Central Election Committee. The BJP’s Parliamentary Board will take a decision.
Panda, who addressed a meeting of party workers at Attabira in Bargarh district on Wednesday said, “We discussed Bijepur by-poll and the party workers are highly motivated.”

Sanata Kumar Gartia, who contested against the Chief Minister in the last Assembly election and had secured over 53,482 votes is tipped to be renominated by the party.
This became clear after announcement of former MLA from Padampur Pradip Purohit that he is not an aspirant for the party ticket. Purohit attended the party meeting at Attabira.
The OPCC had sent five names to AICC for candidate selection. Abhisekh Seth, son of senior Congress leader and former minister Ripunath Seth, Surendra Patra, Swadhismita Suara and retired chief engineer Rabindra Panda were the other aspirants.

